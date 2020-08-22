Money-laundering, assets beyond means: Court issues notices to Shahbaz, other accused

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday issued notices to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and other nominated accused in a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz Sharif family. The court directed the nominated accused to appear before the court on August 27. The NAB had filed a Rs 7 billion money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz Sharif family including his wife, sons and two daughters. The NAB nominated former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shahbaz, sons Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shahbaz is a proclaimed offender in this case.

The other nominated accused include Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwer, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousafzai.

The NAB had accepted requests from four people for becoming approvers against the Shahbaz family in the reference, who are Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Cheeni, his son Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique and Aftab Ahmad. It has been learnt that the reference consists of 25,000 pages and 55 volumes.