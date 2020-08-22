ECC allows import of 200,000 tons wheat

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Friday allowed the import of 200,000 tons of wheat through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). The committee also permitted sugar import by the private sector at the reduced tax rates of Sales Tax, Withholding Tax and bringing value added tax at import from 3 to 0 percent. “The ECC has ratified a proposal to reduce and remove the incidence of taxes at the sugar import stage. The withholding tax at import has been brought down from 5.5 percent to 0.25 percent, value added tax at import from 3 to 0 and sales tax and import from 17 to 1 percent,” Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar tweeted Friday after the ECC meeting. He said the decision would be time and quantity-bound and details in this regard would be notified shortly.

The TCP, he said, had also been asked to re-tender for sugar with modified specs and conditions within one week.

According to an official announcement, the ECC has allowed the TCP to place an order for the import of 200,000 tons of wheat in the public sector following the import of 500,000 tons of wheat by the private sector in the country.

Official sources said the prices of wheat/flour were different in different parts of the country, especially in Sindh and parts of Karachi. The government took much time in allowing the TCP to import wheat because there were shortages in the country and coupled with hoarding the situation was heading towards a crisis.

The wheat/flour prices are quite sensitive and possessed a lot of repercussions on the political front. The wheat/flour crisis could also aggravate inflationary pressure so control over wheat prices is essential to avoid any political backlash.

Chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the ECC gave the TCP go-ahead for import of 200,000 tons of wheat for Passco after the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Secretary Omar Hamid Khan told the ECC that 500,000 tons of wheat was also being imported by the private sector and the first shipment was already scheduled to reach the country’s port on 26th August.

It was observed that the arrival of 700,000 tons of wheat in the next couple of months would help defuse price volatility, overcome shortage and discourage hoarding of this essential commodity in the country.

The ECC further tasked Secretary National Food Security and Research along with Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar with consulting with the provincial governments whether they would like to purchase any amount of wheat at the rates offered to the TCP by the global suppliers since the global wheat prices generally remain on the lower side in July and August.

The government has already allowed the TCP to import 1.5 million tons of wheat through a transparent open international bidding process to meet the identified demand of 0.70 million tons of wheat by Punjab, 0.30 million tons by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 0.5 million tons required to replenish the strategic reserves of Passco.

The wheat would be imported in a staggered manner to fetch the best price as well as to save carrying cost and meet the shortage as and when required.

It was noted that wheat stocks to the tune of 26.05 million tons, including 25.457 million tons from fresh wheat produce and 0.602 million from the carry forward stocks were currently available in the country, reflecting a shortfall of 1.411 million tons.

Availability of wheat stocks in the public sector was reported at 6.32 million tons compared to 7.55 million tons during the corresponding period last year.

The ECC also took up a proposal for import of sugar through the private importers in view of fast depleting stocks of sugar which currently stood at 1.2 million tons but were likely to exhaust by early November 2020, and decided to reduce the levy of sales tax and other duties on the import of sugar by the private importers to keep the landed cost at the lowest possible level to allow a fair and affordable price to the consumers.

The ECC also took up the issue of waiver of demurrage charges on the Afghan Transit Trade cargo stranded at Karachi ports in view of the matter being a force majeure and the past three instances similar waivers, and asked the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to take up the issue with the port authorities and terminal operators for its amicable resolution.

On a proposal by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the ECC took up the issue of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) expired agreement with the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) and gave principled approval for resumption of LPG/NGL and production from the JJVL plant under proposed conditions subject to their endorsement from the Office of Attorney General. The rationale behind the decision was to reduce the import of LPG when domestic production was possible.

The ECC also discussed and approved a proposal by the Finance Division for fixation of dividend on the SBP shares and allowed the bank to provide dividend at the rate of 10% on the face value of SBP shares in the bank’s annual accounts for the year ended 30th June.