China says Kashmir issue left over from history

ISLAMABAD: China reiterated again on Friday that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between Pakistan and India, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. “China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation. Both sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” read a joint statement released simultaneously in Beijing and Islamabad at the conclusion of the 2nd Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s Strategic Dialogue.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi headed their delegations. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), including its concerns, position and current urgent issues.

China and Pakistan say that their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is beneficial to international and regional peace and stability, and serves the mutual security and development interests of both countries as well as of international community and regional countries.

Even as talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are once again stalled, both China and Pakistan encouraged relevant parties in Afghanistan to seize this historic opportunity and commence the intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest leading to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on the Afghan issue and appreciated the efforts made by Afghan government and the Taliban to initiate the intra-Afghan negotiations,” said the joint statement.

They emphasised the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated agreement for future political settlement in Afghanistan.

China appreciated Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and efforts for promoting peace and stability in region and beyond. The two sides exchanged views on COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, and reached consensus to collectively take measures to safeguard their common interests and promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region.

Both countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation in developing a vaccine to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and strive to promote establishment of China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future and Community of Common Health.

“Pakistan and China have stood in solidarity and worked together since the COVID-19 outbreak by timely sharing of experiences relating to the prevention and control of the virus, mutual support in providing medical materials, and have set an example for international community to jointly fight the pandemic,” added the joint statement.

Both sides emphasised that unity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon for the international community against the disease. Both sides opposed politicising the pandemic, labelling viruses; supported WHO to play a leading role in global public health governance, and called for the international community to increase the sense of a community of shared future and carry out effective joint prevention and control measures in order to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19.

China and Pakistan also said they were committed to firmly implementing the consensus reached between the two leaders, enhancing mutual strategic trust, strengthening all-round cooperation, maintaining momentum of high-level exchanges, further advancing construction of Belt and Road Initiative, promoting bilateral relationship to a higher level, and delivering greater benefits to both countries and the two peoples.

Both sides agreed on continuing their firm support on issues concerning each other's core national interests. The Chinese side reiterated that Pakistan and China are iron brothers and Pakistan remains China’s staunchest partner in the region and that China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, independently choosing a development path based on its national conditions, striving for a better external security environment and playing a more constructive role on international and regional affairs.

The Pakistani side appreciated China for standing together with Pakistan in safeguarding its national security and sovereignty, and reaffirmed its firm support to China on affairs concerning China's core interests and issues of major concern, such as those related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Both sides underscored that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered the new phase of high-quality development, and has played and will continue to play an important role in supporting Pakistan to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and achieve greater development. The two sides will continue to firmly advance the construction of CPEC, ensure in-time completion of those projects under construction, focus on economic and social development, job creation and improvement of people's livelihood, and further strengthen cooperation in specialised economic zones, industrial relocation, science and technology, medical and health, human resources training, poverty alleviation, and agriculture etc, with the aim to continuously unleash the great potential of CPEC to make it a hub of regional connectivity.

Meanwhile, President of People's Republic of China Xi Jingping expressed his gratitude in a letter to his Pakistan counterpart President Arif Alvi over successful conduct of 2nd Conference of CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism (JCM) which was held on Thursday.

In reply to President Arif Alvi’s letter, President Xi Jingping termed CPEC as a ‘landmark project of BRI’. He said that CPEC exemplifies brotherly Pakistan-China relations and a quest for a shared future of progress and development between the two countries.

Most importantly, he cited the political parties JCM playing an important role in promoting political consensus to take CPEC forward within the framework of BRI.