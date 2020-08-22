Man held for killing cousin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: Police have arrested a man for killing his cousin over a minor issue. Reportedly, the dead body of Afghan boy Sahib, son of Hazrat Gill, was found from Keloo in the jurisdiction of Phalia police two days ago. Later, the police conducted an investigation and found that the deceased's cousin Ameer Gul had murdered him over a minor issue.