close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Man held for killing cousin

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

MALAKWAL: Police have arrested a man for killing his cousin over a minor issue. Reportedly, the dead body of Afghan boy Sahib, son of Hazrat Gill, was found from Keloo in the jurisdiction of Phalia police two days ago. Later, the police conducted an investigation and found that the deceased's cousin Ameer Gul had murdered him over a minor issue.

Latest News

More From Pakistan