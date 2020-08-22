PBC demands recovery of abducted journalist

ISLAMABAD: Abid Saqi, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), has expressed grave concern on the continued disappearance of Mudassar Mehmood Narru, a known Journalist and human rights activist, whose whereabouts are not known since 20-08-2018, when he was abducted from Kaghan where he had gone on vacation with his wife and six-month-old son. In a statement on Friday, Abid Saqi urged the concerned authorities in the government and other state institutions to ensure immediate recovery and release of Mudassar Mehmood Narru, for his safe return back to his home. He said that it is a matter of great disappointment that initially the police refused to register the FIR of his abduction and later on despite filing of a petition by his father with the Commission for the Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances in October 2018, the matter is still under investigation without any tangible result.