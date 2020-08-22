Awareness drive

LAHORE:To spread awareness of precautionary measures against COVID-19, Albayrak Waste Management Company carried out a drive on Friday.

Officials said Albayrak sanitary workers, police officers, traffic wardens and medical staff were sensitised about the precautionary measures against coronavirus. Albayrak team distributed face masks and corona awareness brochures among them and they were requested to maintain social distance while working in the field. Albayrak Assistant Manager Sohail Arshad Mehmood said that public cooperation is mandatory for controlling the number of corona cases.