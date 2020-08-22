close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Housing society office sealed

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

LAHORE:The district administration Friday sealed the office of PIA Cooperative Housing Society for not clearing solid waste from the main drain of the society. Officials said Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rashid visited the area and found that the rainwater drain of the society starting from Hakam Chowk and ending at Wapda Town Roundabout was full of solid waste and completely chocked.

Following this negligence, he sealed the office of the housing society and directed its management to clear the drain immediately. Officials said the DC has directed all ACs to visit private housing societies in their jurisdictions and take appropriate action against them if solid waste was found on roads, plots or rainwater drains.

