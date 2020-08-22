close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Ex-SSP indicted in assets beyond means case

Lahore

LAHORE:An accountability court on Friday framed charges against former SSP Junaid Arshad, an accused in assets beyond means reference. The former police official was produced before the court from jail. The accused refused to accept charges against him after which the court indicted him. The court has directed prosecution to produce its witnesses by 4 September and adjourned the hearing.

