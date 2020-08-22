Ex-SSP indicted in assets beyond means case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:An accountability court on Friday framed charges against former SSP Junaid Arshad, an accused in assets beyond means reference. The former police official was produced before the court from jail. The accused refused to accept charges against him after which the court indicted him. The court has directed prosecution to produce its witnesses by 4 September and adjourned the hearing.