CAA DG barred from cancelling pilot’s licence

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday restrained the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general from finalising proceedings for cancellation of licences of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order while hearing a petition filed by pilot Haider Abbas against suspension of his licence. A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court the CAA director general through a notification had suspended his licence and it was hinted that the proceedings for the cancellation of licences would start if an appeal was not filed within 14 days. He submitted that the appellate authority against the impugned order was the CAA DG itself.