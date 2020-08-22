Govt notifies payment for confiscated wheat

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Department has issued a notification for making payments against the wheat confiscated from hoarders.

As according to the notification issued by the Punjab food secretary, following the approval from the provincial cabinet in its meeting held on July 21, 2020, the chief minister has allowed the purchase of confiscated wheat at the notified price of Rs1400 per 40 Kg to build its public stocks while the department would not require additional financial arrangements for the purpose. It may be noted that Punjab government earlier had promulgated ‘The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020’ in a bid to control hoarding and profiteering in the province. The carries contains three-year sentence, summary trial and confiscation of the material for hoarding of wheat, sugar, flour, ghee, sanitizers, face masks and other essential items. The ordinance has declared hoarding as a non-bailable crime, enabling deputy commissioners of all districts to carryout raids without search warrants.