BISE chairman post advertised again

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has once again advertised the post of Chairman, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore with August 31 as last date to apply.

Earlier, the post was advertised in late 2019. However, owing to COVID-19 pandemic the process could not be completed as now the post has been advertised afresh. The candidates who have already availed/ served as BISE chairman for 5 years or more, including the period as additional charge of the position are not eligible to apply. It is pertinent to mention that Prof Riaz Hashmi, Principal Government MAO College, is currently holding additional charge of the Chairman, BISE Lahore.

staff: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Chairman Prof Riaz Ahmed Hashmi has directed the staff to deal with the students’ issues on a priority basis. Chairing a department meeting at his office here Friday to review the performance of different sections, he asked the BISE staff that visitors be provided prompt services so that people may not face any difficulty in their board related issues.

Prof Riaz Hashmi expressed satisfaction over working of the facilitation centre saying the same was providing necessary services under one roof. The board employees should perform their duties diligently so as to help to promote knowledge in the society, he added. BISE secretary Azhar Munir, controller Anfas Ahmad and others attended the meeting.

MoU: Punjab University and Momina Cheema Foundation have signed an MoU for financial assistance of deserving female students. The agreement was signed at the Vice-Chancellor’s office in which PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Col (r) Shaukat Cheema, Deputy Director Planning & Development Muhammad Ahmad Sheikh, Deputy Registrar Hafiz Abdul Qayyum and others were present.

Under the agreement, an institutional scholarship award committee would be constituted and a call for applications for scholarships would be advertised on the university website. The committee would follow merit and need-based scholarship criteria for selection of needy female students. The purpose of this MoU was to encourage and support deserving female students who were struggling to pursue higher education.

clerical staff: The School Education Department (SED) Punjab has decided to shift/transfer clerical staff who have completed three years tenure in one office.

In a letter to the CEOs of District Education Authorities (DEAs) across the province, the SED Punjab maintained that the policy instructions, as mentioned in Transfer Policy 2013, vis-à-vis transfer of ministerial staff such as clerks, assistants, stenographers and superintendents, etc. were not being observed in letter and spirit. “Overstay of clerical staff at same station has led to corruption and development of their monopoly over official issues,” reads the letter in which the CEOs of DEAs have been directed that clerical staff who have completed three years tenure in one office may be shifted/adjusted at some other office/school.