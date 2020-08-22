Naya Pakistan housing project expanded to 10 cities: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rashid Friday said the Punjab government under Naya Pakistan Housing Project had decided to start construction of houses in 10 new cities of Punjab.

He said that the houses would be constructed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Chiniot, Chishtian, Kharian, Pattoki, Hazro and Lodhran in collaboration with the developers, builders and investors.

Mian Mehmoodur Rashid said that various investors, developers and builders have approached the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) to join the Naya Pakistan Housing Project and the process is underway.

The housing schemes of the builders will be approved and the construction of low-cost houses will be started in the cities as soon as possible, he added. The housing and urban development minister said that according to the policy, provision of subsidy of Rs 300,000 to the low-income segments of society will provide relief in constructing their houses.