Steps reviewed to control smog in Punjab

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht Friday instructed the industries department to ensure the establishment of cement plants away from the populated areas, transforming of kilns on modern zigzag technology and usage of environment-friendly fuels in the industry.

The teams of the environment protection department were constituted to check the breaking of stone in the cement industry and environmental pollution. Additionally, awareness campaigns were already conducted across the province by the environment protection department. This was informed in the 2nd meeting chaired by the finance minister to review the steps taken to control smog in Punjab. Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Punjab Energy Minister attended the meeting through a video link while provincial environment minister Muhammad Rizwan, head of Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif, Additional IG Punjab and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that details were sought from all departments concerned about the steps taken to control smog. The minister instructed that timeline for transforming the kilns on zigzag technology should be followed strictly while police and transport department should ensure grounding the smoke-emitting and unfit vehicles. Further, purchase of environment-friendly vehicles should be ensured in the purchase of cars and buses by the government institutions. The environment protection department should ensure that all departments strictly follow the recommendations of the smog control committee.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said the province was already facing health management challenges due to COVID-19 while smog could worsen the challenges so timely action could avert the smog. He ordered that all departments should come up with the report about the steps taken to control the smog by the respective departments. The committee should be updated what steps were taken to shift the kilns on zigzag technology.

tourist sites: In the light of the federal government directions, the Punjab government has decided to develop new tourist sites under public-private partnership to promote tourism and provide more recreational facilities to the people across the province. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister's Adviser on Tourism Asif Mehmood and Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik at the Civil Secretariat, here Friday. The meeting reviewed the implementation of decisions regarding the promotion of tourism in the province and the adaptive reuse of government rest houses. Asif Mehmood said that promotion of tourism and development of tourist sites were among the government priorities.

He said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, the Punjab government was taking practical steps for the promotion of the tourism sector. The chief secretary said that the promotion of tourism would not only boost economic activities but also provide employment opportunities to the locals.

He directed the secretary tourism to complete the work of identifying new potential tourist sites in the province as soon as possible and prepare a comprehensive plan for the development of the tourism sector along with a timeline. He also issued instructions regarding removal of encroachments, better cleanliness and provision of facilities at the existing tourist sites. The tourism secretary informed the meeting that the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) had initiated the process of leasing out 13 of its properties. The Planning and Development Secretary briefed the participants about the implementation of the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth project being executed in the province.