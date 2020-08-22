Two deaths, 158 new virus cases reported in province

LAHORE:Two COVID-19 related deaths and 158 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the daily report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, the toll of fatalities has reached 2,188 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has reached 95,958 in the province. As many as 7,271 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 848,508 in the province.