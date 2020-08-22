More rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Sindh, eastern Balochistan and Southern Punjab. While isolated rain-thundershower are also expected in Islamabad, northeastern Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in other cities, including Malam Jabba 80, Kakul 30, Balakot 23, Dir, Bannu 14, Cherat 07, Parachinar, Pattan, Kalam 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Faisalabad 64, Jhang 44, Okara 38, Sialkot (Airport 34, City) 01), Gujrat 31, Sahiwal 20, Toba Tek Singh 17, Kasur 14, Kot Addu 12, Narowal 08, Hafizabad 07, Bahawalpur (Airport 06). Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 28°C and minimum was 23.8°C.