Sat Aug 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Killers of wife, sister held

Lahore

LAHORE:Lahore investigation police has arrested a man who had allegedly killed his sister and brother-in-law over claiming share in inheritance property.

In another case, the investigation police arrested a man who had allegedly killed his wife, Noreen. After instructions of DIG Investigation Lahore Shahzada Sultan, a special team was formed to arrest the killers. In property case, Ansar Javed along his friend had killed Beenish Hayat and her husband, Awais.

The accused was brother of Beenish. The killers had fled from the scene. In another case, the alleged killer of Noreen was arrested by police. He killed his wife because he wanted to some other woman. Earlier, he had alleged that her wife was killed by unidentified

persons.

