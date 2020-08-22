Vocational training sans classroom teaching allowed

Islamabad :: Considering the recommendations received from provinces in the TVET sector, the Ministry of Federal Education and Provincial Training has decided to allow technical and vocational training, where no classroom teaching is involved.

However, institutions, where classroom teaching is integral part of training, will resume courses only after the formal educational institutions reopen in line with the decision of the government.

According to a spokesperson for the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, after COVID-19 broke out in the country, technical and vocational training institutes were closed along with formal education institutes. Since March 13, technical and vocational training programmes have been suspended across the country.