CDA cuts charges on additional storey by 50%

Islamabad: Aamir Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA said that under the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote the construction activities, CDA is reducing the charges of the additional storey in markets by 50 per cent that would give a boost to business activities. He said this while addressing a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry that met him led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Sair ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi Convener ICCI CDA Committee, Sheikh Tariq Sadiq, Nasir M. Qureshi, Shaban Khalid, Khalid Chaudhry, Muhammad Ali Mirza, Tahir Ayub and others were in the delegation. CDA Member Finance Rana Shakeel, Member Engineering and Planning Dr. Shahid, Member State Naveed Elahi, Director BCS Naeem Baig, Directors of various departments, DGM Shafaq Hashmi and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat along with his team were also present on the occasion.

Amir Ali Ahmad said that additional storey charges were being reduced by half in all markets of Islamabad to promote the construction activities. He further said that development works would be carried out in various markets at a cost of Rs.250 million and this process would start within a month including carpeting of roads and repair of footpaths.