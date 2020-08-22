Drowned boy’s body found from Gulistan Colony

Rawalpindi: The dead body of a drowned boy was found from the area of Gulistan Colony here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 12-year-old boy identified as Asad Ali was playing at the edge of Nullah Leh in the area of Dhoke Ratta, when he slipped and fell into the water and drowned. On receiving information, rescuers started the search operation and found the body from the area of Gulistan Colony after three days.

The body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) and later handed over to his heirs.