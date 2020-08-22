11% Pakistanis have developed immunity for COVID-19

Islamabad : An estimated 11% Pakistanis have developed protective immunity for Covid-19, meaning that every 10th Pakistani has developed antibodies in their blood against the said virus, reveals a national seroprevalence study.

Seropositivity was more in urban areas compared to rural areas; similarly those who had contact with Covid-19 positive persons were more likely to have antibodies in their blood. The virus was more common in young adults and significantly less in children and older adults.

The findings corroborate with other studies conducted elsewhere and identify older individuals at highest risk from a possible second wave. The study, which was part of the WHO Unity Study also being conducted simultaneously in 25 other countries, also found that the use of mask and frequent handwashing in the month of July was up to approximately 60% and 70% of the population, respectively. This finding underscores the importance and success of awareness campaigns carried out in earlier months.

The findings of the study, was initiated in July this year by Health Services Academy in collaboration with multiple partners including Aga Khan University and with technical support from World Health Organization, suggest that areas with lower immunity rates may be at higher risk for future outbreaks. Hence, there is a need for enhanced sentinel site surveillance and ramping up of health facilities for Covid-19 treatment, particularly in rural districts.

While further data analysis is being carried out, experts proposed conducting regular seroprevalence surveys to map the evolving spread and exposure to Covid-19 and perform pooled data analysis (combining data from other such studies) conducted in Pakistan for a more in-depth analysis.

The study findings will be used for policy decisions in times to come. Seroprevalence studies are carried out with an objective to assess as to what percentage of population has developed protective immunity (antibodies) to the virus.