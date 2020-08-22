Three shops gutted in Malir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three shops were burnt after a fire broke out in Malir’s Saudabad on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, three fire tenders were rushed to the scene to put out the blaze. It took the firefighters one-and-a-half hours to control the fire. The spokesperson said the fire first broke out at one shop and then it engulfed two other shops. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.