‘UAE-Israel accord a betrayal of Palestinians’ sacrifices’

A large number of known religious and political leaders attended a protest on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel aimed at establishing their diplomatic relations.

The Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) organised the protest outside the Memon Masjid in Karachi where participants chanted slogans against Israel and the Zionist regime and torched their flags.

Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh chief and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's former MPA Mahfooz Yar Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan President Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, All Pakistan Sunni Tahreek leader Matloob Awan Qadri and PLF Secretary-General Sabir Abu Maryam were prominent among the participants.

The protesters said the UAE disregarded the sacrifices rendered by thousands of Palestinians for their cause. They also supported the Pakistan government's decision to not recognise Israel at any cost, and said that the Pakistanis would not give up its struggle for the Palestinian cause.

They also declared that the UAE-Israel agreement on normalising their relations under an American-brokered deal would have adverse effects on the Muslim world. “The decision of the United Arab Emirates is a betrayal of the sacrifices of the Palestinian people. Those who have relations with Israel are betraying Palestine and Kashmir,” said a speaker.