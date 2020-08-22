Two killed, cop injured in separate incidents

Two people lost their lives while a policeman was injured in separate incidents of firing on Friday.

According to the Saeedabad police, 40-year-old Daud, son of Abdur Rehman, was killed in a firing incident took place in Gulshan-e-Ghazi. The injured was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police said that the deceased, who was a driver and hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also targeted about ten days ago in Madina Colony. They said he was apparently killed over a personal enmity, adding it seemed that the family of the deceased knew the culpritsbehind the murder but they were not cooperating with the police.

Separately, 48-year-old Gulzar was shot and killed while he was standing outside his house in Korangi’s Millat Town. The man was rushed to the JPMC. According to Awami Colony SHO Humayun, the man was a labourer by profession and hailed from Balochistan, adding that he was apparently killed over a personal enmity.

A policeman was wounded in a firing incident in Bhens Colony within the remits of the Sukkan police station. The cop was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as Mansoor, son of Manzur. The police said the cop was injured when he intercepted the muggers who were trying to loot valuables from citizens.