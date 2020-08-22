Sindh’s death toll hits 2,357 as seven more lose battle to coronavirus

Seven more patients have died from COVID-19, raising the province’s death toll to 2,357, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday. He said 8,638 samples were tested that detected 310 new cases in a day, which meant a four per cent detection rate.

So far, he said, 934,689 tests had been conducted against which 127,691 coronavirus cases emerged. He said 120,876 patients had recovered, including 119 people who defeated the virus last night, constituting a 95 per cent recovery ratio.

The CM said 4,458 patients were currently under treatment: 4,139 at homes, seven at isolation centres and 312 at hospitals. He said the condition of 233 patients was critical and 32 of them were on life support.

According to him, of the new 310 cases, 172 are from Karachi: 48 from Korangi, 46 from District East, 44 from District South, 16 from District Central, 11 from District West and seven from Malir.

Thatta has reported 27 new cases, Badin and Hyderabad 13 each, Sujawal 11, Khairpur eight, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Shikarpur five, Tando Mohammad Khan four, Mirpurkhas and Jamshoro three each, Umerkot and Tando Allahayar three each, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Qambar, Larkana and Sukkur two each, Dadu, Matiari and Naushehroferoze one each.