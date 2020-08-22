Gold rates rise Rs500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs500/tola on Friday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs118,000/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs101,166.
In the international market; however, gold rates dropped $2 to $1,933/ounce.
Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,226.