Stocks extend losses as profit-selling persists

Stocks extended losses on Friday as foreign funds and institutions pressed ahead with shedding their holdings, partly because of no fireworks on the economic horizon and partly for making profits to generate liquidity for the next month, dealers said.

KSE-100 shares index, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark, lost 0.62 percent or 246.96 points to close at 39,621.59 points level, while KSE-30 hit a low of 0.62 percent or 106.70 points to end at 17,176.77 points level.

Topline Securities in a note said, “The index declined to make an intraday low of 628 points, likely reacting to the media reports that approval has been granted to sell 7 percent and 10 percent government stake in PPL and OGDC respectively”.

Major negative contribution to the index came from PPL, HUBC, OGDC, PSO and LUCK, which brought the index down by 180 points cumulatively, brokerage added.

Of 390 active scrips, 135 gained, 237 lost, and 18 ended neutral. Ready market volume was 400.478 million shares, as compared to 394.620 million in the previous session.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The investors have been looking for positive factors to participate in the market, on the contrary, the financial results of different corporates failed to induce volumetric activity in the benchmark index”.

Uncertainty over SPI numbers also dampened investor sentiments during the day, Khalid said.

“On the positive side, some activity was witnessed in export-oriented sectors as government’s nod over providing subsidised electricity to five sectors has attracted investors to show strong participation during the session,” he added.

Ahsan Mehanti, senior analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said, “Bearish trend continued owing to pressure in scrips across the board on economic uncertainty amid S&P forecast over surging fiscal deficit of 8.5 percent and debt-to-GDP ratio at 91.4 percent for FY21”.

Weak global crude oil prices, geo political uncertainty and weak rupee weighed on trade, Mehanti added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “As expected the market has been on the downhill course ahead of rollover week, there were whispers that several big investors that had taken long positions were now adjusting them to enter the new month with some liquidity in hands”.

The market might see some more correction in the couple of sessions, Ahmad added.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital said, “The market witnessed across the board profit-taking and remained in the negative territory throughout the day”.

"However, some late buying towards the end of the session resulted some stocks from banking and energy sectors closing in positive,” Farooq said.

Island Textile, securing Rs69.19 to close at Rs991.99/share, and Sapphire Fibre, grabbing Rs54.99 to finish at Rs805.00/share, were top gainers, while Unilever Foods, losing Rs199.98 to close at Rs9,500.02/share, and Nestle Pakistan, losing Rs59.99 to close at Rs6,150.01/share, were the main losers.

WorldCall Telecom recorded the highest volumes with 23.982 million shares, but lost Rs0.06 to end at Rs1.21/share, while PTCL registered the lowest with 11.656 million shares and lost Rs0.22 to end at Rs9.24/share.