Weekly SPI up 0.96 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended August 10, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.96 percent, compared with the previous week, according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 135.22 points against 133.94 points registered in the previous week, it added.

SPI for the combined consumption group during the period under review witnessed an increase of 8.5 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015/16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.93 percent decline, as it went down to 140.32 points during the week under review from 141.62 points last week.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732 to Rs22,888; Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175; and above Rs44,175/month also increased 1.28 percent, 0.88, percent; 0.66 percent and 0.77 percent, respectively.

During the week, prices of 20 items increased, nine items decreased, while that of 22 items remained unchanged.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week included electricity charges, chicken, potatoes, gur, tea (prepared), garlic, georgette, masoor pulse, sugar, gram pulse, rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9), tomatoes, washing soap, bread, gur, mutton, milk (fresh) beef and wheat flour.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included eggs, onions, moog pulse, banans, cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), LPG cylinder and mash pulse.