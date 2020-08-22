Hydrogen peroxide prices fall

KARACHI: Domestic hydrogen peroxide prices have declined by around Rs9/kg, a report issued by Sherman Securities said.

Hydrogen peroxide prices in the south region are currently at Rs83/kg and in the north region at Rs88/kg, it added.

Previously hydrogen peroxide prices were around Rs92/kg in south and around Rs97/kg in north.

“This will bode negative for domestic hydrogen peroxide producers Descon Oxychem Ltd (DOL) and Sitara Peroxide Limited (SPL),” the report noted.

“For short-term, we believe that prices would remain upward sticky, as textile exporters have been purchasing at a landed price of Rs75/kg during the last two months from China / Taiwan market.