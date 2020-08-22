Lopsided pricing formulas

LAHORE: Trade policies in Pakistan are mostly made on whims instead of principle. Domestic industry is protected world over from imports; we facilitate imports at the expense of the domestic industry.

There is no rationale in the trade regime. We have since long protected the car industry, but have allowed import of tractors at zero duty.

We have a well-established poultry processing industry that operates under-capacity; still we allow import of processed poultry at zero rate from some countries. We produce liquid petroleum gas in Pakistan and subject it to heavy levies, but the import of LPG is allowed at concessional rates.

This provides advantage to the importers as in case of excess supply the local distributors are unable to sell their produce.

Higher duties and levies on domestically produced LPG than the imported remains a contentious issue between domestic LPG quota holders and the government. Reports of further reducing import levies have created a ripple in the domestic LPG industry.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan in its 2019 competition assessment study of LPG sector states that since there is no petroleum levy and lower general sales tax on LPG imports it incentivises the private sector to import LPG.

Additionally, the gains of the importer in the form of better imported price are not passed on to the consumers as the retail price is matched with price of indigenous LPG. It recommended that there should be quarterly assessment of LPG demand in the country (keeping in mind the local production), and asked to rationalise GST and import duties on LPG.

The government instead is in the process of formulating a new LPG policy which the stakeholders termed as extremely detrimental to the interest of the domestic LPG industry as well as the consumers.

This is because instead of rationalising the levies of LPG imports, the policy proposes to reduce the GST on private sector import of LPG from current 10 percent to 2.5 percent (domestic producers pay 17 percent GST).

It is also proposed to reduce the advance income tax from 5.5 percent to 2 percent (domestic industry pays income tax of 30 percent plus petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per ton). LPG imports are exempted from petroleum levy.

In case of imports made by state-owned companies, there would be no GST or advance income tax (this special treatment to state-owned enterprises explains their inefficiencies).

Pakistani LPG meets almost 70 percent demand of LPG, while 30 percent of the demand is met through imports. The advantage being proposed to be provided to importers of LPG would encourage higher imports.

Since the demand is fixed, the importers would sell more than the local producers because of price advantage.

This would mean that local distributors would not be able to lift LPG from local producers (almost 90 percent are state-owned companies).

The gas would go waste as there is no storage facility. We would be unnecessarily wasting our foreign exchange on LPG imports while throwing the local LPG in the gutter.

An interesting point to note in this regard is that the well price of LPG in Pakistan is determined on the basis of LPG price determined by Aramco. It is a known fact that Aramco prices are higher than all other LPG exporters in this region.

Incidentally, we do not import LPG from Saudi Arabia. Instead, our main supplier is Iran that has much lower price.

The importer gets lower import price on the basis of which it has to pay the reduced government levies. On the other hand, domestic gas is priced on the highest benchmark in the region on which the domestic producers pay levies.

LPG is considered the poor man’s kitchen fuel (not because of price but because of availability to households where piped gas is not available).

Only 22 percent of the population in the country has access to piped natural gas; the rest use other fuels for cooking. LPG is one of the major alternate fuels.

LPG is a by-product of each natural gas field in Pakistan. A spokesman of the LPG marketing companies said that even during the COVID-19 emergency, the drop in LPG sales was only three percent.

This means most of the LPG is used as kitchen fuel and its industrial or auto use is limited to 3 percent only. During winters, even those having piped natural gas connection are forced to use LPG because of very low natural gas pressure.