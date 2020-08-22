MPCL discovers gas in Sindh

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced gas discovery from its exploratory effort at Iqbal Well 1, drilled in Mari D&P Lease located in Ghotki, Sindh, a statement said on Friday.

Iqbal Well 1 was drilled and tested using MPCL’s in-house expertise, and on July 11, 2020 drilled down to the depth of 1,250 meters into Sui Main Limestone formation, it added.

The well was tested at the rate of 3.127 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas.

The discovery of Iqbal Well 1 is the 6th consecutive discovery in Mari D&P area as a result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company, it said.

Further, Ghazij Formation has been tested for first time in Mari Lease area and has opened a new horizon for future exploration and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of MPCL and the country.

Faheem Haider, MD and CEO of MPCL, has congratulated the drilling staff of Mari Petroleum for their professional accomplishment, it added.