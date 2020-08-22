Rupee pares losses

KARACHI: The rupee recovered its losses on Friday, helped by sluggish dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 168.28/dollar, slightly stronger from Thursday’s closing of 168.37.

The rupee; however, lost ground in the open market to end weaker at 168.80 against the dollar. It had finished at 168.60 in the previous session.

“The rupee recovered from losses and gained slightly against the greenback due to the lack of import payments in the market today,” a currency dealer said.

“Dollar supplies were also sufficient to meet the demand,” the dealer added.

Dealers said the rise in the country’s foreign exchange reserves and higher foreign direct investment inflows also fuelled positive sentiments among the traders.

The country’s forex reserves increased to $19.655 billion in the week ended August 13 from $19.518 billion a week ago.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose to $12.608 billion from $12.469 billion. The increase in the reserves was attributed to the inflows of $249.4 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.