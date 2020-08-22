Cameron White calls time on professional career

SYDNEY: Cameron White, who played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is for Australia between 2005 and 2014, has retired from professional cricket.

White, 37, will continue playing Premier Cricket with Melbourne Cricket Club and wants to give coaching a go.

“I’ve definitely finished up playing, that’s for sure,” White told cricket.com.au.

“I had a one-year playing contract with the [Adelaide] Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal.

“To be totally honest, I’m pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I’ve had enough from a playing point of view and I’m ready to focus on coaching.”