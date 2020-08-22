Mets-Yankees games postponed after Covid-19 positives

NEW YORK: Two weekend Major League Baseball games between the New York Mets and New York Yankees were postponed Friday following two COVID-19 positive tests within the Mets organization.

The move was made, according to an MLB statement, “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed.”

MLB said two individuals in the Mets organization tested positive for coronavirus, with multiple media reports saying they included one player and one staff member.