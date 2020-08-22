New association coaches assemble at NHPC

KARACHI: The elevation and enhancement of domestic cricket was at the heart of the discussion when the newly appointed head coaches of the six cricket associations’ First XIs met at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore on Friday.

On their first day at office, the six coaches held a meeting with Nadeem Khan, Director – High Performance, Grant Bradburn, Head of High Performance Coaching, and Saqlain Mushtaq, Head of International Player Development, to lay out a strategic plan for the 2020-21 season.

In the coming days, the coaches will work on finalising their squads and will identify goals and objectives for the upcoming season.

Balochistan First XI’s Head Coach Faisal Iqbal said: “It is truly an honour for me to be appointed as the head coach of Balochistan and I am looking forward to make the most of this opportunity. For me, this is not only a chance to serve Balochistan Cricket Association by sharing my knowledge, which I have gathered by playing at the highest level and through coaching stints, but also to serve my country’s cricket at large as a strong Balochistan team will benefit the whole country.”

Central Punjab First XI Head Coach Shahid Anwar said: “My focus will be to first of all make a strategy to defend our title [champions of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy]. Over the course of my tenure, I aim to develop players according to the goal set for us by the PCB management.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa First XI Head Coach Abdul Razzaq said: “It gives me great pleasure that I have been given an opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket once again. My desire is to invest whatever I have learned over my nearly two-decade-long playing career with our up and coming cricketers. I want to help them out in every way possible and make things easy for them keeping in mind my experience as an international player.”

Northern First XI Head Coach Mohammad Wasim said: “I want to thank the PCB for providing me another opportunity to work at this important role. There are a lot of things we achieved last year.

“We want to make sure that we continue to progress as the ultimate aim of domestic cricket is to produce players who can serve the country.

“The advantage of being a selector, while being a head coach, is that at least two selectors are watching a game,” he added.

Sindh First XI Head Coach Basit Ali said: “My focus would be to not only work for Sindh as their head coach but to keep an eye on performers who can serve Pakistan cricket.

“Our first priority would be to provide honest inputs on players to the men’s national team head coach by letting him know about the players’ potential and their physical and mental fitness,” he added.

Southern Punjab First XI Head Coach Abdul Rehman said: “Like the last season, we will continue to fully support Misbah and work closely for producing players that have the potential to play for Pakistan across the three formats. We had great coordination with him last year and hope to continue the same with the new inductees in the selection panel.”