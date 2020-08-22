Shibuno takes tough Open title defence on the chin

TROON, United Kingdom: Hinako Shibuno’s defence of her British Open title lasted just two days as a mix of a links course and the severe weather conditions saw her finish 12 over par after two rounds at Royal Troon.

The 21-year-old Japanese — dubbed the ‘Smiling Cinderella’ for her sunny demeanour when she pulled off a surprise in winning the major last year on her international debut — has had a rude awakening to links golf.

Defending her title at Royal Troon in Scotland — having won her title at the inland course of Woburn — she faced 40mph gusting winds, squally rain showers and fluctuating temperatures.

She had an eight at the long fourth in the first round but battled to a not too shabby five over par 76 still able to strike the ball far despite the strong winds.

However hopes of staying for the weekend disappeared with Friday’s 78.

Her 12 over par total was well outside the cut mark. Three bogeys in the final four holes sealed her fate.

But Shibuno, who has become a sporting superstar, still managed to give a glimpse of the temperament that earned her her nickname on her way to victory a year ago.

“It was just very tough,” she said through an interpreter. “But it was a good learning experience.”

She also vowed to be back in 2021 when the Championship will be staged at another challenging Scottish links course, Carnoustie.