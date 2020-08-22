Kaneria questions Faisal’s appointment as coach

LAHORE: Former cricketer Danish Kaneria doesn’t think his former teammate Faisal Iqbal deserves to be in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s provincial coaching panel.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Kaneria questioned PCB for appointing Faisal as Baluchistan’s coach for the upcoming domestic season. “Faisal Iqbal, on what credentials he has been appointed. Don’t deserve it.

There are many other test players who have served country. The guy who never played on merit got on the selection panel.

PCB please don’t ruin future of Pakistan cricket,” he wrote. It must be noted here that PCB revamped the coaching panel of all six regions on Thursday. Abdul Razzaq will coach KP (First XI), Basit Ali will be the head coach of Sindh (First XI), Faisal will coach Balochistan (First XI), Shahid Anwar will be the coach of Central Punjab (First XI). Abdur Rehman (Southern Punjab) and Mohammad Wasim (Northern) have been retained on their positions.