close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Wasim confirms Zimbabwe will arrive in October

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that Zimbabwe would arrive in Pakistan in mid-October for three T20I and three ODI matches against Pakistan.

He said that the Zimbabwean team would arrive in Pakistan on October 20 for and would spend two weeks in quarantine, after which the series would start from the first week of November.

Wasim said that work is underway to start cricket season in Pakistan from October. “Bio-secure environment is being prepared for domestic season and international series and guidance is also being sought from England Cricket Board for their experience in creating a secure environment,” he said.

Latest News

More From Sports