Sat Aug 22, 2020
August 22, 2020

PKF chief appointed AKF Executive Council member

August 22, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Karate Federation’s (PKF) chairman Muhammad Jahangir has been appointed as Executive Council member of Asian Karate Federation (AKF).

He will represent South Asian Region in the AKF.

POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood congratulated Jahangir on his appointment. On behalf of Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family he said: “This is indeed an honour for not only Jahangir but for Pakistan Karate Federation, POA, and the country as well.”

