Zarco punished for ‘irresponsible riding’ after Morbidelli clash

SPIELBERG, Austria: Johann Zarco will start his next MotoGP race from the pitlane after he was sanctioned for “irresponsible riding” following a crash involving Franco Morbidelli last weekend in Austria, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said Friday.

“After evaluation it was determined that there was evidence of irresponsible riding from Johann Zarco, which has resulted in a penalty. The Frenchman will start his next MotoGP race from pitlane,” the FIM said in a statement.

Ducati-Avintia rider Zarco collided with Italy’s Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday.

Both men came off, leaving their bikes to cartwheel at speeds of up to 300 km/h (187mph) back across the track.

Morbidelli’s machine flew right past the head of nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi leaving the Italian badly shaken and claiming the stray Yamaha “almost killed” him.