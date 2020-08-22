Meeting discusses sports projects

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha Manzer Fareed Shah and PMU officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was convened to discuss revival of hockey (by organising a league), inauguration of tehsil sports complex in Mianwali, revival of sports in schools, and establishment of sports school in Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC).

Arshad briefed the meeting about the projects.

Addressing the meeting, Bhatti said that they were fully collaborating with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the revival of the national game. “In this regard we are planning to hold a hockey league and setting up hockey academies in different cities of the province,” he added.

“We are going to take another revolutionary step in the shape of sports school project at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Young talented players will be given modern sports training besides the best education,” he said.

Taimoor further said that sports period in schools is also being revived to find fresh sports talent in educational institutions. “With the revival of the sports period, the sports culture will flourish in schools and colleges,” he stated.