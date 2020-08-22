Cameron White calls time on professional career

SYDNEY: Cameron White, who played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is for Australia between 2005 and 2014, has retired from professional cricket.

White, 37, will continue playing Premier Cricket with Melbourne Cricket Club and wants to give coaching a go.

“I’ve definitely finished up playing, that’s for sure,” White told cricket.com.au.

“I had a one-year playing contract with the [Adelaide] Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal.

“To be totally honest, I’m pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I’ve had enough from a playing point of view and I’m ready to focus on coaching.”

White has been a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket with 10,537 first-class runs from 177 games at an average of 39.91. He posted similarly impressive batting numbers in List A (7703 runs at 37.57) and T20 (5469 at 30.72) cricket. A competent legspinner, too, White picked up 195 wickets in first-class, and 104 and 26 in List A and T20 respectively.

The Victorian has also been part of multiple team successes over the years: six Sheffield Shields, a domestic one-day title, two wins in the old inter-state T20 league and a Big Bash League trophy. He was also the captain, and the highest run-getter of the tournament, when Australia won the U-19 World Cup in 2002.