Farah to be high-profile London Marathon pacemaker

LONDON: British athletics legend Mo Farah has agreed to be one of the pacemakers for this year’s London Marathon with his aim to help fellow Britons make the qualifying time for the Olympics.

The 37-year-old will also hope to tee up a spectacular final duel between two fellow legends in Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.

Farah last year gave up plans of running the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics and will instead compete in the 10,000 metres which, if successful, will be his fifth gold medal at the Games.

This year’s London Marathon has been affected like all sports by the coronavirus pandemic and was postponed from the original date of April 26.