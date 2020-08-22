Jahangir named AKF executive body member

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Chairman Muhammad Jahangir has been appointed as member Executive Committee of the Asian Karate Federation (AKF).

Jahangir will now represent the South Asian region in the AKF and indeed it is an honour for the PKF.

“On behalf of Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family I congratulate Muhammad Jahangir on his appointment as member of the AKF’s executive body. This is indeed an honor for the PKF, POA, and the whole country as well,” POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood said.

Pakistan Sports Board’s Deputy DG (Technical) Azam Dar also congratulated the PKF chairman, saying that his services for the game in the region were second to none.