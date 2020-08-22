close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Jahangir named AKF executive body member

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Chairman Muhammad Jahangir has been appointed as member Executive Committee of the Asian Karate Federation (AKF).

Jahangir will now represent the South Asian region in the AKF and indeed it is an honour for the PKF.

“On behalf of Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family I congratulate Muhammad Jahangir on his appointment as member of the AKF’s executive body. This is indeed an honor for the PKF, POA, and the whole country as well,” POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood said.

Pakistan Sports Board’s Deputy DG (Technical) Azam Dar also congratulated the PKF chairman, saying that his services for the game in the region were second to none.

Latest News

More From Sports