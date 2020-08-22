Navy promoting sports activities in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy besides its primary mission of protecting the sea frontiers is also actively engaged in various aspects of nation building, which includes imparting quality education, conducting disaster relief operations, organising social welfare activities and playing an active role in promotion of sports in the country.

Pakistan Navy, being cognizant of its operational duties, also endeavours to play an effective role in promoting healthy activities by encouraging youth of the country to engage their energies in a positive way.

Pakistan Navy has a long history of sports promotion. Through continued patronage of sports, Pakistan Navy has produced a number of national and international sportsmen, particularly in the fields of cricket, shooting, sailing, squash, golf and hockey.

Pakistan Navy has been regularly organising national-level sports events including Chief of the Naval Staff Open Squash Championship, Chief of the Naval Staff Hockey Championship, Chief of the Naval Staff Open Shooting Championship, and National Sailing Championship.

Realising the tremendous potential of golf, Pakistan Navy has put in its earnest efforts to promote the game at national and international levels. First of these efforts commenced with the initiative of conducting Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship in 1995.

Ever since its humble start, this Championship has grown to become the biggest golfing event of Pakistan Golf Federation across the country. This prestigious championship not only benefitted the game in Pakistan but also helped in highlighting a very positive image of the country. Such events provide the national golfers with the opportunities to test and further polish their skills. In 2018, Asian tour was also hosted by Pakistan Navy with handsome prize money.

Besides this, Navy has held numerous championships for the promotion of squash. There is hardly any Pakistan Navy establishment without international standard squash courts. In Pakistan Navy, the game of squash started with a single squash court in Manora and the journey from there to a world-class squash complex became possible owing to commitment of Navy with this game. Pakistan Navy hosts Chief of Naval Staff Open Squash Championship every year in which players from all over the world participate.

Moreover, Pakistan Navy has been conducting CNS Open Shooting Championship biennially at PN Shooting Range, Karachi, since 2008. Matches in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories are held during this Championship. This championship provides a platform to the young shooters of the country to polish their skills.

Hockey, Pakistan’s national game, has faced major setbacks in recent years due to lack training facilities and less inclination of our youth towards this game. However, Pakistan Navy is playing its role to bring back the lost glory of the game. In line with this objective, Pakistan Navy has laid the first mini Astro-turf of the country at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi.

Furthermore, an international nautical competition has been conducted by Pakistan Navy to promote water sports in the country since 2015. It is conducted by Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi and teams from Naval Academies of different countries participate in the competition. It includes sailing, swimming, lifesaving and seamanship events.

Pakistan Navy has been very proactive in promoting sailing by organising National Sailing Championship every year. Former Naval Chief Admiral Zakaullah twice won Gold Medal in the Asian Games Sailing Championship.

In 2016, Pakistan Navy hosted and organised CISM World Military Sailing Championship in Karachi in which nine countries participated.

Pakistan Navy continues to promote sports by organising different sports events, maintaining state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, and providing all necessary technical and material assistance to national sports federations as and when they request.