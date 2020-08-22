PCB seeks details of employees’ sources of income

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought details from the national team management on the code of ethics recently introduced by the board.

Sources revealed that the PCB has sought details of other jobs, benefits and contracts from all management including Misbah-ul-Haq. The board has decided that none of its employees can hold two jobs, a source revealed.

It remains to be seen if this will be applied to the PCB chairman who is attached with Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital and some other organisations.

The board employees will have to specify all their sources of income.

Under the Code of Ethics, Misbah-ul-Haq may have to quit one of his jobs, as he also has a job with a PSL franchise.