Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Champion coaches rewarded with sacking

ISLAMABAD: Central Punjab were crowned Quaid-e-Azam Trophy champions last year, but the two coaches who guided them to the title were shown the door by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Ijaz Ahmed Junior and Naveed Anjum were not on the list of coaches named on Thursday for the six domestic teams. The decision has made a mockery of the claims that all contracts offered by the PCB were performance based and only the best coaches were retained for the new season.

“I am surprised to know that I am not in the list of coaches. My team won the trophy. Our performance in each match was outstanding. Even the panel members who interviewed me for selection of the coaches praised my performance as they thought that I have justified my position. I am just surprised,” former Test cricketer Ijaz, who is a Level III coach, said.

He added that he was expecting another stint because of his team’s performance last season.

Naveed, however, was not ready to say anything. “I will not comment on my ouster as a coach of the champion team. The PCB might have some other plans for me,” he said.

Surprisingly, some of the coaches who failed to guide their teams to victories last season were retained.

The new appointments also give an impression that some of the names on the list include those who in television shows and print media used to be critical of the PCB’s working.

“There are some individuals who were just job-seekers and used to only criticize the PCB in an attempt to get a job. The PCB has set a wrong trend by offering them contracts,” a former coach said.

When a PCB official was contacted, he said the board had set the criteria and assessed the performance of all candidates.

“We assessed them from their performance, players’ feedback and their behaviour. Some of them did not meet our criteria. There was no other reason for axing some of the coaches,” he said.