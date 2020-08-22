Wasim confirms Zimbabwe will arrive in October

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that Zimbabwe would arrive in Pakistan in mid-October for three T20I and three ODI matches against Pakistan.

He said that the Zimbabwean team would arrive in Pakistan on October 20 for and would spend two weeks in quarantine, after which the series would start from the first week of November.

Wasim said that work is underway to start cricket season in Pakistan from October. “Bio-secure environment is being prepared for domestic season and international series and guidance is also being sought from England Cricket Board for their experience in creating a secure environment,” he said.