Sarfaraz returns to T20I squad

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmad returned to the T20 fold as the selectors announced a 17-member team for three-match Twenty20 International series against England.

Sarfaraz played his last T20 match against Sri Lanka in October 2019. Pacer Wahab Riaz and opener Fakhar Zaman have also made a comeback in the T20 side.

The team will be led by Babar Azam. A number of youngsters including Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah have also made the squad.

The T20 series will begin on August 28 with all matches to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

“This is mostly the same team which has been featuring in the shortest format for us. Besides retaining the core, we have inducted youngsters like Haider Ali, who has performed well in the HBL PSL, U19 and first-class cricket, and Naseem Shah as we had an opportunity to keep a bigger pool due to Covid-19 pandemic, which also increases our options,” chief selector and head coach Misbahul Haq said.

“Our two experienced bowlers in Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have also returned to the side, along with Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed.”

“Usually, the T20I team comes together for a brief period but due to the current situation most of the players have been here with us for more than a month and it has provided us a good opportunity to work on the development of the team and the young players. So, even the players who might not get an opportunity to play will benefit from the experience they are getting here,” Misbah added.

“It is going to be a competitive series as England are a strong side. We are looking forward to play good cricket and win the series.”

Pakistan T20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.