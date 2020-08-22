Iran looks to United Nations

Tehran: Iran has denounced Washington´s activation of a controversial mechanism aimed at reimposing international sanctions on Tehran, saying it was counting on the United Nations to thwart the move.

"Iran expects the Secretary General and member states of the Security Council to fulfil their legal obligations, to counter rogue behaviour by the US administration," Iran´s top diplomat Mohammed Javad Zarif told UN chief Antonio Guterres by phone late on Thursday, quoted on the foreign ministry´s website.