close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 22, 2020

‘Golden State Killer’ offers apology

World

AFP
August 22, 2020

Sacramento: A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" apologised to his victims on Friday as he was handed multiple life sentences for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorised California.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr, 74, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty, sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed. "I´ve listened to all of your statements. Each one of them. And I´m truly sorry to everyone I´ve hurt," said DeAngelo before Judge Michael Bowman began handing down the sentence of multiple, consecutive life terms.

Latest News

More From World